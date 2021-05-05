Singapore lender UOB's Q1 profit jumps 18% on lower impairment charges

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI, Singapore's smallest listed lender, reported an 18% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, supported by strong fee income growth and a decline in impairment charges.

The bank expects sustained business momentum amid a rebound in economic activity and said it was seeing robust credit demand from its large corporate customers.

UOB reported net profit of S$1.0 billion ($748.9 million) for the quarter ending March versus the S$891.4 million average of two analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and compared with S$855 million in the year-ago period.

($1 = 1.3352 Singapore dollars)

