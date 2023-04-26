Singapore lender UOB's Q1 net profit leaps 74% to record $1.2 bln

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI reported on Thursday a 74% surge in net profit in the first quarter from a year earlier on the back on strong net interest and non-interest income growth.

The lender's net profit rose to a record S$1.6 billion ($1.20 billion) in the first quarter, just above the mean estimate of some S$1.55 billion from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"We delivered record profits this quarter backed by our core businesses and diversified growth drivers," Wee Ee Cheong, CEO of the Southeast Asian-focussed bank said in a statement.

"We also focused on strengthening our balance sheet, so that we can continue to support our customers through market cycles," he added.

Last year, UOB acquired Citigroup's C.N consumer business in four Southeast Asian markets for about S$5 billion, marking its biggest deal in two decades. When completed, the move will double its retail customer base in these markets.

"Our Citigroup integration is progressing well," Wee said. "We are on track to close in Indonesia by the end of the year after completing our acquisition in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam."

($1 = 1.3348 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.