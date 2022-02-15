Singapore lender UOB Q4 profit jumps 48% on lower credit charges

Anshuman Daga
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

United Overseas Bank Ltd reported a 48% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as Singapore's smallest listed lender said credit charges fell sharply.

UOB's October-December net profit rose to S$1.02 billion ($758.6 million) from a year earlier, compared with an average estimate of S$986 million from four analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3446 Singapore dollars)

