Singapore lender OCBC's Q4 profit up 34%, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd OCBC.SI beat market estimates with a 34% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by an improvement in its net interest margin.

The city-state's second-biggest listed lender's net profit came in at S$1.24 billion ($885.1 million) versus S$926 million a year earlier, and compared with the S$1.13 billion average estimate of five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

"Looking ahead, the global economic outlook is expected to be weaker than originally expected," OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

Singapore, one of the countries outside China hit hardest by the virus, has already cut its economic growth outlook this year and flagged the possibility of entering recession.

($1 = 1.4010 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.)

