Singapore lender OCBC's Q4 profit falls 9%, hit by lower total income

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FELINE LIM

Singapore's second-biggest listed-lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, reported a 9% decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, dragged down by a 15% drop in total income in pandemic-hit markets.

Adds details in third paragraph

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-biggest listed-lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd OCBC.SI, reported a 9% decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, dragged down by a 15% drop in total income in pandemic-hit markets.

The bank's October-December net profit came in at S$1.13 billion ($856.1 million) versus S$1.24 billion a year earlier, and compared with the S$955.9 million average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

OCBC's net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, dipped to 1.56% from 1.77% a year earlier, as lower interest rates roil the banking sector.

($1 = 1.3199 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More