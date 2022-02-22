Singapore lender OCBC's Q4 profit falls 14%, misses estimates

Adds comment and full-year profit in third and fourth paragraph

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest listed lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI missed market estimates on Wednesday by reporting a 14% drop in quarterly net profit, dragged by higher operating expenses.

OCBC's net profit fell to S$973 million ($723.4 million) in October-December from S$1.13 billion a year earlier and versus the S$1.18 billion average of four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

"Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic that the operating environment will improve," Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement.

The bank's full-year net profit rose 35% after credit allowances more than halved, helped by an improvement in asset quality.

($1 = 1.3450 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Sam Holmes)

