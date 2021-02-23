Singapore lender OCBC's Q4 profit declines 9% on lower total income

Singapore's second-biggest listed-lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, reported a 9% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, dragged down by a 15% decline in total income in pandemic-hit markets.

The bank's October-December net profit came in at S$1.13 billion ($856.1 million) versus S$1.24 billion a year earlier, and compared with the S$955.9 million average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3199 Singapore dollars)

