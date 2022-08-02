Singapore lender OCBC's Q2 profit rises 28%, upbeat on outlook

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) OCBC.SI reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook on the back of rising interest rates.

"Overall economic growth in our key markets is expected to remain positive this year but at a slower pace due to the heightened headwinds in the operating environment," OCBC's Group Chief Executive Helen Wong, who took charge last year, said in the results statement on Wednesday.

The bank's net profit rose to S$1.48 billion ($1.1 billion) in April-June from S$1.16 billion a year earlier and versus the S$1.22 billion average of five analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Wong said growth in net interest income from rising interest rates is expected to make up for near-term pressure on non-interest income. She said credit costs are expected to be at the low end of its guidance.

OCBC's net interest margin, a key gauge of banks' profitability, increased 13 basis points to 1.71%, the highest level in two years, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3829 Singapore dollars)

