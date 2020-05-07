Singapore lender OCBC's Q1 profit slumps 43 pct on coronavirus charges

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a 43% fall in first-quarter net profit, worse than market estimates, as Singapore's second-largest lender set aside higher credit allowances to cover the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI reported a 43% fall in first-quarter net profit, worse than market estimates, as Singapore's second-largest lender set aside higher credit allowances to cover the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said on Friday its profit declined to S$698 million ($494 million) in January-March from S$1.23 billion a year earlier. That was weaker than an average estimate of S$941 million from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.4132 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters