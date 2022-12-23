Singapore lender OCBC's chairman Ooi Sang Kuang to retire

December 23, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's no. 2 lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI said on Friday that Chairman Ooi Sang Kuang will retire at the end of January, after over a decade on the company's board.

Ooi will be succeeded by Andrew Lee, who been at OCBC for over two decades and is currently a non-executive and independent director at the bank. Lee has previously held executive positions at Standard Chartered STAN.L.

Ooi, who has chaired OCBC's board since 2014, leaves at a time when Singapore's banks capitalise on interest rates rising from COVID-19 lows, boosting their margins and helping them post record profits.

