Singapore lender DBS third-quarter profit skids 20%, OCBC's profit falls 12%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported a 20% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by lower net interest income, but the results came above market estimates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported a 20% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by lower net interest income, but the results came above market estimates.

For the three months to September, Singapore's DBS posted a net profit of S$1.30 billion ($950.7 million) compared with S$1.63 billion a year earlier, and an average estimate of S$1.17 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Quarterly profit at No. 2 ranked Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd OCBC.SI dropped 12% to S$1.03 billion from S$1.17 billion a year earlier. This compared with an average profit estimate of S$864.9 million from four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3569 Singapore dollars)

