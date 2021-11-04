Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Edgar Su / Reuters

DBS Group beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank.

Adds comment in second paragraph

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group DBSM.SI beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank.

"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "Asset quality continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to remain low," he said.

The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for the July-September period versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Chris Reese)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters