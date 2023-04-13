Singapore leaves monetary policy settings unchanged

Adds MAS comment, background

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday left its monetary policy settings unchanged, surprising economists who had expected another round of tightening.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said its previous five policy tightening moves were sufficient and its stance will continue to reduce imported inflation and help curb domestic cost pressures.

"With imported inflation turning more negative and core inflation expected to ease materially by end-2023, MAS has assessed that the current appreciating path of the S$NEER policy band is sufficiently tight and appropriate for securing medium-term price stability," it said in a statement.

There will be no change to the slope and width of the policy band, known as the nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER.

It was the first time monetary policy has been left unchanged since April 2021. MAS had from October 2021 tightened monetary policy five times in a row, including in two off-cycle tightening moves last year in January and July.

In an earlier poll by Reuters, only six of 17 economists expected to see no change and most thought there would be another round of tightening amid persistent price pressures in the Asian financial hub.

"It was a little surprising as core inflation is currently sticky on the downside, but MAS tips a material easing," said OCBC economist Selena Ling. "This is reminiscent of Oct 2012 when CPI was tipped to ease as well from elevated levels."

Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said the balance of risks had shifted to growth concerns despite elevated core inflation.

"Singapore’s small and open economy is starting to stagnate and feeling the full brunt of the global downturn," he said, adding that there was a risk of Singapore slipping into a technical recession if China’s reopening boost does not materially materialise in the second quarter.

Instead of interest rates, the MAS manages policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within the S$NEER.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's preferred price measure - rose to 5.5% in January and February on a year-on-year basis and is at its highest since November 2008.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.1% in January-March on a year-on-year basis, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry also released on Friday.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP contracted 0.7% in the first quarter.

