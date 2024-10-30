Singapore Kitchen Equipment Updates: Listing Plans and CAD Investigations

News & Insights

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. (SG:5WG) has released an update.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. reports no significant updates on its operations, while it continues to navigate ongoing CAD investigations related to its proposed dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company remains committed to resuming trading and advises shareholders to exercise caution in their dealings. Further updates will be provided as developments occur.

