Singapore Kitchen Equipment Hosts Successful AGM

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting was held at Henderson Industrial Park on April 30, 2024, with the Board of Directors and shareholders in attendance. The meeting commenced with a welcome address by the Chairman, Mr. Lim Chee San, and proceeded with a poll vote for all resolutions as no questions were received from shareholders prior to the event. The meeting observed all necessary regulations, including the Catalist Rules for conducting polls.

