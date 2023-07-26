Singapore June manufacturing output down 4.9% y/y, less than expected

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output in June fell 4.9% year-on-year, contracting for a ninth consecutive month but not as much as expected, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists had expected a 6.8% year-on-year contraction in June, according to a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 5% in June. Economists had forecast 3.8% growth.

