Singapore July manufacturing output down 0.9% y/y, less than expected

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output in July fell 0.9% year-on-year, contracting for a 10th consecutive month but significantly less than expected, official data showed on Friday.

Economists had expected a 3.8% year-on-year contraction in July, according to a Reuters poll. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 4.1% in July, beating economists expectation of a 0.5% contraction.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.