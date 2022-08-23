Singapore July core inflation rises 4.8%, beating forecasts

Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose in July at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, mainly driven by higher inflation for food, electricity and gas, official data showed on Tuesday.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 4.8% in July on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 4.7% increase.

Headline inflation rose to 7%, matching economists' forecast.

