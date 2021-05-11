BP

Singapore jails former BP director and bunker supplier exec for corruption

Roslan Khasawneh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

A former director at BP Singapore and an executive at a Singapore-based marine fuels supplier were each sentenced on Tuesday to four and a half years in jail for corruption.

Chang Peng Hong Clarence, a former regional director for marine fuels with BP Singapore, was found guilty last year of receiving some $3.95 million in bribes from Koh Seng Lee, an executive director at Pacific Prime Trading.

The court found "Chang had suggested that Koh set up PPT to be a trading counterparty of BP, on the understanding that Chang would advance the business interest of PPT with BP and would therefore be entitled to payments in return," Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chang was also ordered to pay a penalty of roughly $4.7 million and faces separate money laundering charges, the statement said.

