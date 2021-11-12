Singapore issues request for proposals for electricity imports

Adds background

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Energy Market Authority said on Friday it has issued a request for proposals to appoint electricity importers to import and sell around 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of low-carbon electricity, beginning by 2027.

In October, the city-state announced plans to import up to 4 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035, representing about 30% of its total supply by then, to diversify supply and boost energy security.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Martin Petty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

