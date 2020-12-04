Singapore issues four digital banking licences to Grab, Ant Group, others

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A venture between Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) STEL.SI and ride-hailing leader Grab and Internet consumer company Sea Ltd SE.N are among four firms to win Singapore's first digital banking licences, in the city-state's biggest banking liberalisation initiative in two decades.

An entity wholly-owned by Alibaba Group 9988.HK affiliate Ant Group also won licences, Singapore's banking regulator said on Friday, reflecting a regional trend of tapping tech start-ups to shake up often staid financial sectors.

