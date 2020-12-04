US Markets
SE

Singapore issues four digital banking licences to Grab, Ant Group, others

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
John Geddie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

A venture between Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) and ride-hailing leader Grab and Internet consumer company Sea Ltd are among four firms to win Singapore's first digital banking licences, in the city-state's biggest banking liberalisation initiative in two decades.

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A venture between Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) STEL.SI and ride-hailing leader Grab and Internet consumer company Sea Ltd SE.N are among four firms to win Singapore's first digital banking licences, in the city-state's biggest banking liberalisation initiative in two decades.

An entity wholly-owned by Alibaba Group 9988.HK affiliate Ant Group also won licences, Singapore's banking regulator said on Friday, reflecting a regional trend of tapping tech start-ups to shake up often staid financial sectors.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and John Geddie; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Alex Richardson)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular