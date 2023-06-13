News & Insights

Singapore iron ore rebounds on China monetary stimulus

Credit: REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

June 13, 2023 — 12:30 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Singapore iron ore futures rebounded on Tuesday as market sentiment improved after the central bank of the world's top steel producer lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months.

This came after the benchmark had retreated over 3% the previous day following a near-15% rise over eight straight sessions on the backdrop of hopes that China would roll out a series of stimulus policies to revive its beleaguered property market.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1, however, ended morning trading 0.25% lower at 794 yuan ($110.92) a metric ton.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2% on Tuesday as it injected 2 billion yuan through the short-term bond instrument.

The move comes after a flurry of weaker-than-expected economic data in April and May.

"It's not a surprise for us to see a fall continue on the Dalian futures as the latest monetary stimulus has already been priced in previously," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

"We think the weakness will likely continue in the near term," he added.

Meanwhile, other steelmaking ingredients likecoking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 rose 3.58% and 2.52%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 grew 1.25%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 1.22% and wire rod SWRcv1 gained 2.53%.

"The recent rise in steel prices has helped to expand steel margins and encouraged blast-furnace-based steelmakers to restart operations," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a morning note.

The fundamentals will only change after a steel output reduction policy is put into practice, they added.

China's state planner is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.75%.

($1 = 7.1583 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

