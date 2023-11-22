Singapore iron ore hits 9-month high on bets of aid to China property market

Dalian iron ore closer to 1,000 yuan a ton

Coking coal and coke remain under pressure

Steel benchmarks pressured by higher output, seasonally slow demand

Updates prices

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, driven by persisting optimism about additional support to China's property market, though a softening steel market limited gainsin the morning session.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1ended daytime trading 1.53% higher at 993.5 yuan ($137.77) a metric ton, the highest since Nov. 15.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange rose 1.04% to $134.65 a ton, the highest since Feb. 21.

China's government advisers call for a steady growth target in 2024 when more fiscal policy support is expected to keep long-term development goals on track, Reuters reported.

Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for funding, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"This could help steel demand from the construction sector to stabilise, although a seasonal decline in construction activity will act as a constraint," analysts at ANZ Bank wrote in a note.

Analysts warned of potential risks in iron ore prices, citing the possibility of increased supervision by authorities following the recent price rally.

Other steelmaking raw materials extended price falls, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 1.19% and 0.79%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly lower. Rebar SRBcv1 shed 0.45%, wire rod SWRcv1 slid 1.73%, stainless steel SHSScv1 slipped 1.45% while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.17%.

"Steel fundamentals are not very supportive as the destocking has slowed down," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said.

The weakness in the futures market came despite some Chinese steelmakers raising their spot prices by between 50 yuan and 200 yuan a ton.

Downstream consumers have showed resistance to higher steel prices as demand slowed seasonally, while production picked up amid improved profitability, analysts at Everbright Futures wrote in a note.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

