Singapore iron ore edges higher, Dalian slips; concerns over falling demand weigh

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Singapore iron ore futures edged up on Friday, while the Dalian contract ticked lower, with the market clouded by concerns over decreasing demand caused by lingering production reduction among some loss-suffering Chinese steel mills.

Some mills in Northwest, North, and Central China implemented maintenance on blast furnaces as part of efforts to curb losses, according to consultancy Mysteel.

The benchmark June iron ore SZZFM3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.48% higher at $101.7 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.21% lower at 719.5 yuan ($104.06) a tonne, as of 0215 GMT.

"Demand has been somewhat suppressed by the (blast furnace) maintenance among some mills; but it's normal to see (iron ore) price rebound to some degree in the short term amid relativelty low inventories (at mills)," Huatai Futures said in a note, adding that downward pressure will persist in the long run.

The other steelmaking ingredients- coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 slid by 3.75% and 1.37%, respectively.

A few steel mills in China's top steel production hub-Tangshan kicked off the proposal to lower coke procurement prices by another 100 yuan a tonne on April 27, Mysteel said in a report, adding, this marked the fifth round of coke price drop within April.

"This is not the end yet, and we expect to see a few more rounds of (coke) price falls ahead," a Shanghai-based steelmaking raw materials analyst said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 0.78% to 3,699 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 0.53%, wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 0.45% while stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.76%.

China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS, on Thursday reported a 50.6% fall in first-quarter net profit due to high raw material prices and weaker demand.

The markets in China will be closed over May 1-3 for a public holiday.

($1 = 6.9144 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.