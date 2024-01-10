Singapore iron ore at near 3-week low on muted demand, lack of fresh stimulus

Dalian iron ore at over two-week low

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures lost steam on Wednesday for a fifth consecutive session, with the Singapore benchmark at its lowest level in nearly three weeks, as the demand outlook was clouded by a weaker steel market and lack of fresh stimulus in top consumer China.

The benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was down 3.02% at $133.6 a metric ton, as of 0702 GMT, hitting the lowest since Dec. 21, 2023.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 closed daytime trade 3.02% lower at 962 yuan ($134.11) a ton, the lowest since Dec. 25.

Mounting losses among steel mills as well as a lack of confidence at a time when Chinese authorities are typically not expected to announce more stimulus-related policies have put pressure on the upstream ore market.

"Weighing on the market are negative signs that steel products are piling up amid a seasonally sluggish season, steelmakers are suffering losses and there is no new fresh stimulus," said Zhuo Guiqiu, a Shenzhen-based analyst at Jinrui Futures.

The Dalian price has fallen below the 20-day moving average and will likely continue its downtrend during the night trading session, said Chu Xinli, a Shanghai-based analyst at China Futures.

"It's worth keeping an eye on the support level of the 40-day moving average at 951 yuan a ton."

Other steelmaking ingredients also extended weakness, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 1.73% and 1.51%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly dipped further.

Rebar SRBcv1 lost 1.45%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 1.23%, wire rod SWRcv1 declined 2.71%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 added 0.26%.

Analysts said that pessimism stemming from China's disappointing stock market performance in 2023 and so far this year also leaked into the commodities markets, weighing down corresponding prices.

Market sentiment remained subdued, although China's blue-chip index reboundedslightly on Tuesday after hitting a nearly five-year low a day earlier.

($1 = 7.1734 Chinese yuan)

