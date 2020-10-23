Singapore IPO of Nanofilm heavily oversubscribed -sources

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The bookbuild portion of Singapore's Nanofilm Technologies International's up to S$510 million ($375 million) IPO has been subscribed about 19 times, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Demand for the bookbuild portion came in at about S$4.4 billion versus the S$230 million worth of shares being offered, said one of the sources who declined to be named as the information is not public.

There was no immediate response from Nanofilm to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.3582 Singapore dollars)

