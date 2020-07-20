Singapore investor Temasek's portfolio value falls 2.2% amid pandemic

Singapore's Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] reported a 2.2% drop in annual net portfolio value (NPV) in a pandemic-hit year as it unveiled preliminary performance and said it was ready to invest in opportunities arising from volatile market conditions.

"Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2020, Temasek's NPV had been growing steadily and trending well," Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday. The drop in Temasek's portfolio value to S$306 billion ($220.30 billion) in the latest year compared with a 1.6% gain to a record S$313 billion in the year-earlier period.

