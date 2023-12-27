News & Insights

Singapore imposes civil penalty on Credit Suisse for managers' misconduct

December 27, 2023 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Xinghui Kok for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed a civil penalty of S$3.9 million on Credit Suisse AG for the bank's failure to prevent or detect misconduct by its relationship managers, the regulator said on Thursday.

Relationship managers in the bank's Singapore branch had provided clients with "inaccurate or incomplete post-trade disclosures, resulting in clients being charged spreads which were above bilaterally agreed rates for 39 over-the-counter (OTC) bond transactions", the MAS said in a statement.

