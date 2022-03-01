Singapore hopes India ban on Sea's game can be resolved quickly

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's ministry of trade and industry (MTI) said on Wednesday it hoped the issue of India's ban of popular gaming app "Free Fire", owned by technology group Sea Ltd SE.N, could be resolved expeditiously.

"'Free Fire' is a gaming app owned by Sea Ltd, a leading technology company founded and headquartered in Singapore. We hope that this matter can be resolved expeditiously," the MTI said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported last week that Singapore has raised concerns with India about the ban, citing four sources.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.