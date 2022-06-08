Singapore groups to sell sustainable aviation fuel credits

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines along with Temasek Holdings and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will launch the sale of 1,000 sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits in July, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The credits are generated from 1,000 tonnes of neat SAF blended, delivered and uplifted from Singapore's Changi Airport, the statement said.

"Every credit purchased will help to reduce 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions," the statement said.

"We can now offer more opportunities for our corporate customers and travellers to mitigate their carbon emissions using SAF credits," said Lee Wen Fen, senior vice president corporate planning at Singapore Airlines.

"This will help to accelerate and scale up the collective adoption of SAF, reinforcing our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

The credits are registered with the independent, Swiss-based Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials, Lee said.

The airline's freight forwarders could also sell the credits to their clients to reduce carbon emissions from their business operations, the statement said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)

((koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com (+65 6870 3503)(Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.