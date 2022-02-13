US Markets
Singapore grants interim approval for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday it has granted an interim authorisation for Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine.

The first batch of the Nuvaxovid vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months, the HSA said.

