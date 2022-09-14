Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine

Adds background on Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore on Wednesday granted interim authorisation for a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine made by ModernaMRNA.O, the government said in a statement.

The vaccine has been authorised for use as a booster shot in individuals aged 18 years and above who have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, the city-state's Health Sciences Authority said.

Moderna's bivalent vaccine contains mRNA designed to target two different coronavirus variants - the original variant from 2020 and the Omicron variant that was circulating widely last winter.

