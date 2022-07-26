Singapore grants further 14-day stay for former Sri Lankan president -paper

Singapore has granted another stay of 14 days to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the city state's Straits Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended by 14 days, the paper said.

