Singapore grants conditional approval to Sembcorp to import power from Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore has granted conditional approval to Sembcorp Utilities SCIL.SI to import 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from Vietnam through subsea cables stretching over 1,000 kilometres, a minister said on Tuesday.

Sembcorp will develop offshore wind and other capacities with Petrovietnam Technical Services for export to Singapore, Tan See Leng, Singapore's second minister for trade & industry, said at the Singapore International Energy Week.

