Singapore GIC: maintains significant exposures to large markets including China

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC GIC.UL said it maintains significant exposures to large markets such as China, as it focuses on diversified returns.

"While the overall investment environment in China saw a slowdown in deal-flow last year, our on-the-ground team continues to explore long term opportunities across many sectors due to a rising middle-class, an entrepreneurial private sector, as well as China's decarbonisation efforts," a GIC spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

This came after the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier in the day that GIC had put the brakes on private investments in China as it steps up scrutiny of risks.

