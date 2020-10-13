Singapore GDP shrinks 7% y/y, more than forecasts

Contributor
Chen Lin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's economy contracted slightly more than expected in the third quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy contracted slightly more than expected in the third quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 7% in July-September on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 6.8%.

GDP grew 7.9% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in July-September. The trade ministry said it would only be reporting non-annualised quarter-on-quarter data from the third quarter, and not previously reported annualised data.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters