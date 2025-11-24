Singapore GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GSP is expected to rise 1.3 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent on quarter and 4.5 percent on year in the three months prior.

Taiwan will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production was up 15.48 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see October data for imports, exports and trade balance; in September, imports were up 13.6 percent on month and exports rose 16.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD50.2 billion.

Thailand is scheduled to release October trade data sometime this week; in September, imports were up 17.2 percent and exports rose 19.0 percent for a trade surplus of $1.280 billion.

