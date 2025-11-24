Markets

Singapore GDP Data Due On Tuesday

November 24, 2025 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GSP is expected to rise 1.3 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent on quarter and 4.5 percent on year in the three months prior.

Taiwan will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production was up 15.48 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see October data for imports, exports and trade balance; in September, imports were up 13.6 percent on month and exports rose 16.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD50.2 billion.

Thailand is scheduled to release October trade data sometime this week; in September, imports were up 17.2 percent and exports rose 19.0 percent for a trade surplus of $1.280 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.