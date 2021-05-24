Singapore GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore is on Tuesday scheduled to release final Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Previously, GDP was up 3.8 percent on quarter and down 2.4 percent on year.

Singapore also will see April figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year following the 1.7 percent monthly decline and the 7.6 percent year increase in March.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, with the bank widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.50 percent. The deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (4.25 percent) are also expected to see no change.

Thailand will provide April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to rise 24.3 percent on year after gaining 14.12 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.8 percent after gathering 8.47 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.03 billion, down from $0.71 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.