Singapore GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading for GDP suggested a decline of 4.7 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year.

Japan will provide June numbers for current account and July data for bank lending. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 110 billion yen, down from 1,176.8 billion yen in May. Bank lending is expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, up from 6.2 percent in June.

Japan also will provide July results for its eco watchers survey. The index for current conditions is tipped to see a score of 46.6, up from 38.8 in June. The outlook is pegged at 48.2, up from 44.0 a month earlier.

New Zealand will see July numbers for electronic retail card spending; in June, spending was up 16.3 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year.

Indonesia will release June data for retail sales; in May, sales plummeted 20.6 percent on year.

