Singapore fuel oil stocks surge as net imports near 1-1/2-year high
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories jumped 12% in the week ended Jan. 26, rising to a near five-month high, as net import volumes surged, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks climbed by 2.58 million barrels, or about 407,000 tonnes, to 23.78 million barrels or 3.75 million tonnes, in the week ended Wednesday, their highest since early-September, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
The weekly climb lifted inventories to 14% above year-ago levels and well above the 2021 weekly average of 22.48 million barrels.
This came as Singapore fuel oil net imports surged to 1.3 million tonnes in the week ended Wednesday, up 316% from the previous week and their highest since August 2020. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.
Weekly net import volumes averaged 660,000 tonnes in 2021.
The largest net imports were from the floating storage hub of Malaysia at 383,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 179,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates at 147,000 tonnes and Iraq at a four-month high of 113,000 tonnes.
The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were Thailand at 70,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 25,000 tonnes and China at 19,000 tonnes.
Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, closed at 6 million tonnes in January, higher from December's inflows of 4.7 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.
The inflows included 2.12 million tonnes of western arbitrage volumes, 2.83 million tonnes of Middle East outflows and 1.05 million tonnes of Intra-Asia flows.
Refinitiv Oil Research said it "expects low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) market fundamentals to largely stay strong into the first half of the year at least, retaining the strength that it kicked off 2022 with, largely due to tightening gasoil supply that limits the availability of blending components to produce LSFO."
Jan 26, fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
54,006
54,006
BANGLADESH
25,000
-25,000
BELGIUM
54,996
54,996
BRAZIL
178,873
178,873
CHINA
1
19,047
-19,046
COLOMBIA
69,103
69,103
ECUADOR
18,021
18,021
FINLAND
6,176
6,176
FRANCE
4,079
4,079
GERMANY
2,193
2,193
INDIA
406
218
188
INDONESIA
29,509
11,768
17,741
IRAQ
113,005
113,005
JAPAN
52,679
52,679
LITHUANIA
70,326
70,326
MALAYSIA
471,384
88,801
382,583
NEPAL
129
-129
NETHERLANDS
63,215
63,215
NEW CALEDONIA
8,708
-8,708
PHILIPPINES
1
1
RUSSIA
109,688
109,688
SAUDI ARABIA
33,557
33,557
THAILAND
225
69,963
-69,738
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
146,953
146,953
UNITED KINGDOM
6,321
6,321
UNITED STATES
41,897
41,897
VIETNAM
13,587
17,090
-3,503
TOTAL
1,540,200
240,726
1,299,474
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.