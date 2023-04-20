Singapore fuel oil stocks stable; net imports more than double

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore held steady this week, while net imports more than doubled after extending a slide for three straight weeks, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 23.52 million barrels (3.70 million tonnes) in the week to April 19, relatively stable from the previous week, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

Weekly net fuel oil imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, more than doubled to 870,000 tonnes. The rebound came after three weeks of declines.

The largest net import volumes came from Brazil at 298,000 tonnes, as Western supplies to Asia remained strong for April.

This was followed by the United Arab Emirates at 169,000 tonnes and Mexico at 139,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Meanwhile, China was the top destination for Singapore's net fuel oil exports for a second consecutive week, with volumes at 71,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 45,000 tonnes and Hong Kong at 16,000 tonnes.

China's appetite for fuel oil to be used as refinery feedstocks remained firm, according to trade sources.

Total fuel oil supplies to wider Asia were pegged at 5.98 million tonnes for April, hitting three-month highs and exceeding March volumes, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week.

Refining margins and cash differentials for the benchmark 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil grade remain trapped in single-digit premiums this week, with ample supplies and average bunkering demand capping recovery.

Apr 19, Fuel oil (in tonnes) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports BANGLADESH 44,768 -44,768 BRAZIL 297,726 297,726 CHINA 2 70,688 -70,686 HONG KONG 15,990 -15,990 INDIA 40,468 254 40,214 INDONESIA 6,595 -6,595 JAPAN 42,351 42,351 KOREA 1,495 1,495 KUWAIT 104,584 104,584 MALAYSIA 213,295 76,535 136,760 MEXICO 138,651 138,651 MYANMAR 1 -1 NEPAL 126 -126 SPAIN 60,142 60,142 TAIWAN 14,457 14,457 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 169,111 169,111 UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES VIETNAM 6,985 5,005 1,980 TOTAL 1,089,266 219,962 869,304 (Data from Enterprise Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Alison Williams) ((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

