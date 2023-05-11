Singapore fuel oil stocks slump to six-month lows; net imports nearly halve

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell to six-month lows, with net imports nearly halving from the previous week, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN slid for a fifth straight week to 19.19 million barrels (3.02 million tonnes) in the week to May 10, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1
Weekly net fuel oil imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 49% week-on-week to 278,000 tonnes.
Bunkering demand also improved slightly in May so far versus April, trade sources said this week, leading to lower inventories.
Singapore's largest net fuel oil import volumes came from key blending and ship transfer hub Malaysia at 142,000 tonnes, followed by Indonesia at 80,000 tonnes and Greece at 55,000 tonnes.
Indonesia has been actively offering its residual fuel products via tenders, according to trade sources and shipping records.
Meanwhile, the bulk of fuel oil exports out of Singapore ended up in China for the week as feedstock demand remained robust. Net exports to China totalled 106,000 tonnes.
China has been ramping up fuel oil imports since the start of this year, with some independent refineries short of crude import quotas.
The steady demand, especially for high-sulphur grades, kept refining margins buoyed, with the front-month crack for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil hitting one-year highs recently.
May 10, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ANGOLA
23
-23
BANGLADESH
35,885
-35,885
BRAZIL
42,783
42,783
CHINA
4
106,063
-106,059
GHANA
133
-133
GREECE
54,495
54,495
HONG KONG
46,327
-46,327
INDIA
194
-194
INDONESIA
96,792
16,540
80,252
IRAQ
49,320
49,320
JAPAN
16,470
16,470
KOREA
1,495
1,495
MALAYSIA
195,233
53,092
142,141
MOZAMBIQUE
11
-11
NEPAL
41
-41
PHILIPPINES
13,990
-13,990
RUSSIA
18,958
18,958
SIERRA LEONE
27
-27
TANZANIA
45
-45
THAILAND
15,541
1,699
13,842
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
53,701
53,701
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
VIETNAM
6,934
6,934
TOTAL
551,725
274,068
277,657
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.