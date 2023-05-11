Singapore fuel oil stocks slump to six-month lows; net imports nearly halve

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell to six-month lows, with net imports nearly halving from the previous week, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN slid for a fifth straight week to 19.19 million barrels (3.02 million tonnes) in the week to May 10, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

Weekly net fuel oil imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 49% week-on-week to 278,000 tonnes.

Bunkering demand also improved slightly in May so far versus April, trade sources said this week, leading to lower inventories.

Singapore's largest net fuel oil import volumes came from key blending and ship transfer hub Malaysia at 142,000 tonnes, followed by Indonesia at 80,000 tonnes and Greece at 55,000 tonnes.

Indonesia has been actively offering its residual fuel products via tenders, according to trade sources and shipping records.

Meanwhile, the bulk of fuel oil exports out of Singapore ended up in China for the week as feedstock demand remained robust. Net exports to China totalled 106,000 tonnes.

China has been ramping up fuel oil imports since the start of this year, with some independent refineries short of crude import quotas.

The steady demand, especially for high-sulphur grades, kept refining margins buoyed, with the front-month crack for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil hitting one-year highs recently.

May 10, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ANGOLA

23

-23

BANGLADESH

35,885

-35,885

BRAZIL

42,783

42,783

CHINA

4

106,063

-106,059

GHANA

133

-133

GREECE

54,495

54,495

HONG KONG

46,327

-46,327

INDIA

194

-194

INDONESIA

96,792

16,540

80,252

IRAQ

49,320

49,320

JAPAN

16,470

16,470

KOREA

1,495

1,495

MALAYSIA

195,233

53,092

142,141

MOZAMBIQUE

11

-11

NEPAL

41

-41

PHILIPPINES

13,990

-13,990

RUSSIA

18,958

18,958

SIERRA LEONE

27

-27

TANZANIA

45

-45

THAILAND

15,541

1,699

13,842

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

53,701

53,701

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

VIETNAM

6,934

6,934

TOTAL

551,725

274,068

277,657

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

