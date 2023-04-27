Singapore fuel oil stocks slip to four-week lows; net imports ease 19%

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell to four-week lows, with net imports easing by 19% after jumping last week, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were down at 23.06 million barrels (3.63 million tonnes) in the week to April 26, sliding 2% from the previous week, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1
Weekly net fuel oil imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, slipped 19% to 702,000 tonnes, after more than doubling in the previous week.
The highest net import volumes came from key blending and ship transfer hub Malaysia at 223,000 tonnes, followed by Kuwait at 107,000 tonnes and Turkey at 83,000 tonnes.
Meanwhile, Thailand displaced China as the top destination for Singapore's net fuel oil exports, with volumes at 103,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 15,000 tonnes and Vietnam at 11,000 tonnes.
Cash premiums for the benchmark 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil grade in Asia posted weekly gains of more than 10% as of this week, though heavy supply arrivals into Asia capped gains. MFO05-SIN-DIF
The 0.5% VLSFO premium closed at $4.22 a tonne over Singapore quotes on Wednesday, staying trapped in single-digit premiums in April so far, pricing data showed.
Apr 26, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ARGENTINA
36,042
36,042
AUSTRALIA
6,404
6,404
BANGLADESH
15,003
-15,003
BRAZIL
46,768
46,768
BRUNEI
1
-1
CHINA
4
4
GUINEA
32
-32
INDIA
3
3
INDONESIA
40,311
40,311
JAPAN
37,665
37,665
KAZAKHSTAN
57,219
57,219
KUWAIT
106,769
106,769
MALAYSIA
382,929
159,736
223,193
NEPAL
148
-148
NEW CALEDONIA
1,594
-1,594
RUSSIA
46,225
46,225
TAIWAN
21,980
21,980
THAILAND
103,238
-103,238
TURKEY
82,579
82,579
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
72,144
72,144
UNITED STATES
55,702
55,702
VIETNAM
10,950
-10,950
TOTAL
992,742
290,702
702,040
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
