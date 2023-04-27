News & Insights

Singapore fuel oil stocks slip to four-week lows; net imports ease 19%

April 27, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell to four-week lows, with net imports easing by 19% after jumping last week, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were down at 23.06 million barrels (3.63 million tonnes) in the week to April 26, sliding 2% from the previous week, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

Weekly net fuel oil imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, slipped 19% to 702,000 tonnes, after more than doubling in the previous week.

The highest net import volumes came from key blending and ship transfer hub Malaysia at 223,000 tonnes, followed by Kuwait at 107,000 tonnes and Turkey at 83,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Thailand displaced China as the top destination for Singapore's net fuel oil exports, with volumes at 103,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 15,000 tonnes and Vietnam at 11,000 tonnes.

Cash premiums for the benchmark 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil grade in Asia posted weekly gains of more than 10% as of this week, though heavy supply arrivals into Asia capped gains. MFO05-SIN-DIF

The 0.5% VLSFO premium closed at $4.22 a tonne over Singapore quotes on Wednesday, staying trapped in single-digit premiums in April so far, pricing data showed.

Apr 26, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ARGENTINA

36,042

36,042

AUSTRALIA

6,404

6,404

BANGLADESH

15,003

-15,003

BRAZIL

46,768

46,768

BRUNEI

1

-1

CHINA

4

4

GUINEA

32

-32

INDIA

3

3

INDONESIA

40,311

40,311

JAPAN

37,665

37,665

KAZAKHSTAN

57,219

57,219

KUWAIT

106,769

106,769

MALAYSIA

382,929

159,736

223,193

NEPAL

148

-148

NEW CALEDONIA

1,594

-1,594

RUSSIA

46,225

46,225

TAIWAN

21,980

21,980

THAILAND

103,238

-103,238

TURKEY

82,579

82,579

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

72,144

72,144

UNITED STATES

55,702

55,702

VIETNAM

10,950

-10,950

TOTAL

992,742

290,702

702,040

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

