Singapore fuel oil stocks slide after two weeks of builds

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

July 13, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks fell at key trading hub Singapore following two weeks of builds, though an influx of arrivals is expected to cap inventory declines going ahead, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN eased 11% to 18.35 million barrels (2.89 million metric tons) in the week to July 12, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Meanwhile, weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, more than doubled week-on-week at 1.05 million metric tons.

Brazil was the top origin of Singapore's fuel oil imports in the week, with net import volumes at 205,000 metric tons. Brazillian fuel oil imports to Singapore are expected to hit three-month highs in July, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed.

Another top origin for fuel oil imports was Kuwait, with a net import volume of 182,000 metric tons. Kuwait's Al Zour refinery is on track to be a major global exporter of low-sulphur fuel oil, now that it has ramped up its third and final crude distillation unit.

The top destination for fuel oil exports out of Singapore was China with volumes of 158,000 metric tons in the week. Other top destinations were Bangladesh and Australia.

Amid the influx in imports, Singapore's low-sulphur fuel oil market has slumped in recent sessions, with cash differentials narrowing to small single-digit premiums over Singapore quotes this week. MFO05-SIN-DIF

Jul 12, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

13,991

-13,991

BANGLADESH

54,586

-54,586

BRAZIL

205,445

205,445

CHINA

158,345

-158,345

COLOMBIA

46,309

46,309

CONGO

40,859

40,859

INDIA

34,411

34,411

INDONESIA

34,668

34,668

IRAQ

99,948

99,948

JAPAN

20,072

20,072

KUWAIT

182,436

182,436

LIBYA

24,208

24,208

MALAYSIA

249,614

104,861

144,753

MEXICO

116,993

116,993

OMAN

9,936

9,936

PORTUGAL

35,490

35,490

QATAR

20,916

20,916

RUSSIA

138,979

138,979

TAIWAN

10,447

10,447

THAILAND

79,497

66,996

12,501

TURKEY

24,825

24,825

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

75,980

75,980

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

7,934

19,999

-12,065

VIETNAM

6,995

195

6,800

TOTAL

1,465,959

418,974

1,046,986

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

