Singapore fuel oil stocks slide after two weeks of builds

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks fell at key trading hub Singapore following two weeks of builds, though an influx of arrivals is expected to cap inventory declines going ahead, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN eased 11% to 18.35 million barrels (2.89 million metric tons) in the week to July 12, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Meanwhile, weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, more than doubled week-on-week at 1.05 million metric tons.
Brazil was the top origin of Singapore's fuel oil imports in the week, with net import volumes at 205,000 metric tons. Brazillian fuel oil imports to Singapore are expected to hit three-month highs in July, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed.
Another top origin for fuel oil imports was Kuwait, with a net import volume of 182,000 metric tons. Kuwait's Al Zour refinery is on track to be a major global exporter of low-sulphur fuel oil, now that it has ramped up its third and final crude distillation unit.
The top destination for fuel oil exports out of Singapore was China with volumes of 158,000 metric tons in the week. Other top destinations were Bangladesh and Australia.
Amid the influx in imports, Singapore's low-sulphur fuel oil market has slumped in recent sessions, with cash differentials narrowing to small single-digit premiums over Singapore quotes this week. MFO05-SIN-DIF
Jul 12, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
13,991
-13,991
BANGLADESH
54,586
-54,586
BRAZIL
205,445
205,445
CHINA
158,345
-158,345
COLOMBIA
46,309
46,309
CONGO
40,859
40,859
INDIA
34,411
34,411
INDONESIA
34,668
34,668
IRAQ
99,948
99,948
JAPAN
20,072
20,072
KUWAIT
182,436
182,436
LIBYA
24,208
24,208
MALAYSIA
249,614
104,861
144,753
MEXICO
116,993
116,993
OMAN
9,936
9,936
PORTUGAL
35,490
35,490
QATAR
20,916
20,916
RUSSIA
138,979
138,979
TAIWAN
10,447
10,447
THAILAND
79,497
66,996
12,501
TURKEY
24,825
24,825
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
75,980
75,980
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
7,934
19,999
-12,065
VIETNAM
6,995
195
6,800
TOTAL
1,465,959
418,974
1,046,986
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.