Singapore fuel oil stocks slide after two weeks of builds

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks fell at key trading hub Singapore following two weeks of builds, though an influx of arrivals is expected to cap inventory declines going ahead, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN eased 11% to 18.35 million barrels (2.89 million metric tons) in the week to July 12, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Meanwhile, weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, more than doubled week-on-week at 1.05 million metric tons.

Brazil was the top origin of Singapore's fuel oil imports in the week, with net import volumes at 205,000 metric tons. Brazillian fuel oil imports to Singapore are expected to hit three-month highs in July, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed.

Another top origin for fuel oil imports was Kuwait, with a net import volume of 182,000 metric tons. Kuwait's Al Zour refinery is on track to be a major global exporter of low-sulphur fuel oil, now that it has ramped up its third and final crude distillation unit.

The top destination for fuel oil exports out of Singapore was China with volumes of 158,000 metric tons in the week. Other top destinations were Bangladesh and Australia.

Amid the influx in imports, Singapore's low-sulphur fuel oil market has slumped in recent sessions, with cash differentials narrowing to small single-digit premiums over Singapore quotes this week. MFO05-SIN-DIF

Jul 12, Fuel oil (in tonnes) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports AUSTRALIA 13,991 -13,991 BANGLADESH 54,586 -54,586 BRAZIL 205,445 205,445 CHINA 158,345 -158,345 COLOMBIA 46,309 46,309 CONGO 40,859 40,859 INDIA 34,411 34,411 INDONESIA 34,668 34,668 IRAQ 99,948 99,948 JAPAN 20,072 20,072 KUWAIT 182,436 182,436 LIBYA 24,208 24,208 MALAYSIA 249,614 104,861 144,753 MEXICO 116,993 116,993 OMAN 9,936 9,936 PORTUGAL 35,490 35,490 QATAR 20,916 20,916 RUSSIA 138,979 138,979 TAIWAN 10,447 10,447 THAILAND 79,497 66,996 12,501 TURKEY 24,825 24,825 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 75,980 75,980 UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 7,934 19,999 -12,065 VIETNAM 6,995 195 6,800 TOTAL 1,465,959 418,974 1,046,986 (Data from Enterprise Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

