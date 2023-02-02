Singapore fuel oil stocks rebound; imports from Brazil, Indonesia and Kuwait surge

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rose after declining for three straight weeks, led by an uptick in supplies from Brazil, Indonesia and Kuwait, official data showed Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks rose 6% to a three-week high of 20.71 million barrels (3.26 million tonnes) in the week ended Feb. 1, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Weekly net imports climbed 85% to 697,000 tonnes in the same week, as Western and regional Asian supplies picked up into end-January.

The largest net fuel oil imports were from Brazil at 154,000 tonnes, followed by Indonesia at 139,000 tonnes and Kuwait at 127,000 tonnes, displacing Malaysia from the top three positions for the first time this year.

Western arbitrage supplies have been firm in January, though the trend could slow down a little into the second half of February, trade sources said.

Inflows from Indonesia picked up amid regular tender offers, while Kuwait's Al Zour refinery has also been active in offering cargoes since November last year as it ramps up operations. FUEL/TENDA

Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil net exports from Singapore were all within Asia. Outflows to China were at 43,000 tonnes, followed by Hong Kong at 38,000 tonnes and South Korea at 29,000 tonnes.

Premiums for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil MFO05-SIN-DIF rebounded to six-month highs in recent trading sessions, while premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil FO380-SIN-DIF were little changed.

Feb 1, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

51,235

51,235

BANGLADESH

19,030

-19,030

BRAZIL

153,844

153,844

CHINA

42,554

-42,554

GREECE

28,185

28,185

HONG KONG

38,000

-38,000

INDIA

9,430

9,430

INDONESIA

138,514

138,514

JAPAN

30,520

30,520

KOREA

21,242

49,923

-28,681

KUWAIT

127,009

127,009

LIBYA

61,778

61,778

MALAYSIA

191,433

102,608

88,825

NEW CALEDONIA

7,273

-7,273

RUSSIA

91,023

91,023

THAILAND

4

-4

UNITED KINGDOM

48,660

48,660

UNITED STATES

VIETNAM

10,524

7,345

3,179

TOTAL

963,398

266,737

696,661

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

