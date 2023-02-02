Singapore fuel oil stocks rebound; imports from Brazil, Indonesia and Kuwait surge

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rose after declining for three straight weeks, led by an uptick in supplies from Brazil, Indonesia and Kuwait, official data showed Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks rose 6% to a three-week high of 20.71 million barrels (3.26 million tonnes) in the week ended Feb. 1, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Weekly net imports climbed 85% to 697,000 tonnes in the same week, as Western and regional Asian supplies picked up into end-January.
The largest net fuel oil imports were from Brazil at 154,000 tonnes, followed by Indonesia at 139,000 tonnes and Kuwait at 127,000 tonnes, displacing Malaysia from the top three positions for the first time this year.
Western arbitrage supplies have been firm in January, though the trend could slow down a little into the second half of February, trade sources said.
Inflows from Indonesia picked up amid regular tender offers, while Kuwait's Al Zour refinery has also been active in offering cargoes since November last year as it ramps up operations. FUEL/TENDA
Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil net exports from Singapore were all within Asia. Outflows to China were at 43,000 tonnes, followed by Hong Kong at 38,000 tonnes and South Korea at 29,000 tonnes.
Premiums for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil MFO05-SIN-DIF rebounded to six-month highs in recent trading sessions, while premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil FO380-SIN-DIF were little changed.
Feb 1, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
51,235
51,235
BANGLADESH
19,030
-19,030
BRAZIL
153,844
153,844
CHINA
42,554
-42,554
GREECE
28,185
28,185
HONG KONG
38,000
-38,000
INDIA
9,430
9,430
INDONESIA
138,514
138,514
JAPAN
30,520
30,520
KOREA
21,242
49,923
-28,681
KUWAIT
127,009
127,009
LIBYA
61,778
61,778
MALAYSIA
191,433
102,608
88,825
NEW CALEDONIA
7,273
-7,273
RUSSIA
91,023
91,023
THAILAND
4
-4
UNITED KINGDOM
48,660
48,660
UNITED STATES
VIETNAM
10,524
7,345
3,179
TOTAL
963,398
266,737
696,661
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
