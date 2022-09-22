US Markets

Singapore fuel oil stocks rebound 21% after two weeks of drawdowns

Jeslyn Lerh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore edged 21% higher week-on-week to a more than seven-month high, following two weeks of drawdowns, official data showed on Thursday.

Ample supplies to Asia are expected to limit inventory drawdowns in the region, as a steady influx of Western fuel oil barrels continued to flow East.

Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 23.40 million barrels in the week to Sept. 21, or 3.69 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Despite the weekly inventory build, net imports at Singapore dipped for a fifth consecutive week to hit 478,000 tonnes.

The largest net import volumes were from Malaysia at 367,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates at 100,000 tonnes and Brazil at 71,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, top destinations for Singapore's fuel oil net exports were Bangladesh at 107,000 tonnes, Saudi Arabia at 59,000 tonnes and South Korea at 19,000 tonnes.

September fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which go to Singapore, are expected to climb above 5.5 million tonnes in September versus 4.0-4.5 million tonnes in August, latest weekly assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

"We expect the torrent of Russian flows to East of Suez to continue," said Refinitiv senior analyst Emril Jamil this week, amid upcoming full bans by the European Union on Russian seaborne crude oil imports and petroleum products.

Sep 21, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

106,631

-106,631

BRAZIL

70,947

70,947

CANADA

GREECE

59,824

59,824

INDIA

37,897

56

37,841

INDONESIA

6,575

-6,575

JAPAN

33,926

49,894

-15,968

KOREA, REP OF

18,524

-18,524

MALAYSIA

410,756

44,052

366,704

NEPAL

22

-22

PHILIPPINES

4,496

-4,496

ROMANIA

20,653

20,653

SAUDI ARABIA

58,944

-58,944

SUDAN

2,754

2,754

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

100,287

100,287

UNITED KINGDOM

20,114

20,114

UNITED STATES

VIETNAM

9,906

9,906

TOTAL

767,065

289,193

477,872

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

Most Popular