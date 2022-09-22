Singapore fuel oil stocks rebound 21% after two weeks of drawdowns
By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore edged 21% higher week-on-week to a more than seven-month high, following two weeks of drawdowns, official data showed on Thursday.
Ample supplies to Asia are expected to limit inventory drawdowns in the region, as a steady influx of Western fuel oil barrels continued to flow East.
Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 23.40 million barrels in the week to Sept. 21, or 3.69 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Despite the weekly inventory build, net imports at Singapore dipped for a fifth consecutive week to hit 478,000 tonnes.
The largest net import volumes were from Malaysia at 367,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates at 100,000 tonnes and Brazil at 71,000 tonnes.
Meanwhile, top destinations for Singapore's fuel oil net exports were Bangladesh at 107,000 tonnes, Saudi Arabia at 59,000 tonnes and South Korea at 19,000 tonnes.
September fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which go to Singapore, are expected to climb above 5.5 million tonnes in September versus 4.0-4.5 million tonnes in August, latest weekly assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.
"We expect the torrent of Russian flows to East of Suez to continue," said Refinitiv senior analyst Emril Jamil this week, amid upcoming full bans by the European Union on Russian seaborne crude oil imports and petroleum products.
Sep 21, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
106,631
-106,631
BRAZIL
70,947
70,947
CANADA
GREECE
59,824
59,824
INDIA
37,897
56
37,841
INDONESIA
6,575
-6,575
JAPAN
33,926
49,894
-15,968
KOREA, REP OF
18,524
-18,524
MALAYSIA
410,756
44,052
366,704
NEPAL
22
-22
PHILIPPINES
4,496
-4,496
ROMANIA
20,653
20,653
SAUDI ARABIA
58,944
-58,944
SUDAN
2,754
2,754
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
100,287
100,287
UNITED KINGDOM
20,114
20,114
UNITED STATES
VIETNAM
9,906
9,906
TOTAL
767,065
289,193
477,872
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
