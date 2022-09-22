Singapore fuel oil stocks rebound 21% after two weeks of drawdowns

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore edged 21% higher week-on-week to a more than seven-month high, following two weeks of drawdowns, official data showed on Thursday.

Ample supplies to Asia are expected to limit inventory drawdowns in the region, as a steady influx of Western fuel oil barrels continued to flow East.

Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 23.40 million barrels in the week to Sept. 21, or 3.69 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Despite the weekly inventory build, net imports at Singapore dipped for a fifth consecutive week to hit 478,000 tonnes.

The largest net import volumes were from Malaysia at 367,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates at 100,000 tonnes and Brazil at 71,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, top destinations for Singapore's fuel oil net exports were Bangladesh at 107,000 tonnes, Saudi Arabia at 59,000 tonnes and South Korea at 19,000 tonnes.

September fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which go to Singapore, are expected to climb above 5.5 million tonnes in September versus 4.0-4.5 million tonnes in August, latest weekly assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

"We expect the torrent of Russian flows to East of Suez to continue," said Refinitiv senior analyst Emril Jamil this week, amid upcoming full bans by the European Union on Russian seaborne crude oil imports and petroleum products.

Sep 21, Fuel oil (in tonnes) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports BANGLADESH 106,631 -106,631 BRAZIL 70,947 70,947 CANADA GREECE 59,824 59,824 INDIA 37,897 56 37,841 INDONESIA 6,575 -6,575 JAPAN 33,926 49,894 -15,968 KOREA, REP OF 18,524 -18,524 MALAYSIA 410,756 44,052 366,704 NEPAL 22 -22 PHILIPPINES 4,496 -4,496 ROMANIA 20,653 20,653 SAUDI ARABIA 58,944 -58,944 SUDAN 2,754 2,754 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 100,287 100,287 UNITED KINGDOM 20,114 20,114 UNITED STATES VIETNAM 9,906 9,906 TOTAL 767,065 289,193 477,872 (Data from Enterprise Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

