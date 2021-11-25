Singapore fuel oil stocks jump as imports climb

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories jumped 7% in the week ended Nov. 24, climbing to an 11-week high as net import volumes rose, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks rose by 1.55 million barrels, or about 244,000 tonnes, to 22.9 million barrels, or 3.61 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

However, residual fuel stocks were 5% lower than a year earlier and below the 2021 weekly average of 22.7 million barrels.

Weekly net imports, meanwhile, were up 16% from the previous week at a four-week high of 678,000 tonnes, on par with the 2021 weekly average of 679,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

The largest net imports were from Algeria at 317,000 tonnes, a record high, followed by Malaysia at 299,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates at 158,000 tonnes and Brazil with 103,000 tonnes.

The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were Hong Kong at 134,000 tonnes, followed by China at 57,000 tonnes and Australia at 45,000 tonnes.

Exports to Hong Kong were at a five-month high.

Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were expected between 5 million tonnes and 5.5 million tonnes in November, compared with October's 6.2 million tonnes, latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

"Regional supply remains tight amid refinery maintenance in North Asia, while western arbitrage supply stays limited as year-end utility demand in Europe capped exports East of Suez," Refinitiv Oil Research said.

Nov 24, fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

317,085

317,085

AUSTRALIA

44,592

-44,592

BANGLADESH

19,001

-19,001

BRAZIL

102,873

102,873

CHINA

57,001

-57,001

HONG KONG

134,057

-134,057

INDONESIA

49,215

70,155

-20,940

JAPAN

9,907

9,907

KOREA, REP OF

39,982

-39,982

MALAYSIA

304,940

5,637

299,302

TAIWAN

23,215

23,215

THAILAND

3

-3

TURKEY

89,962

89,962

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

157,987

157,987

UNITED KINGDOM

63,955

63,955

VIETNAM

11,838

17,053

-5,215

TOTAL

1,130,978

387,482

743,496

