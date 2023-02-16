Singapore fuel oil stocks fall despite higher net imports

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore eased 2% from the previous week despite a rebound in net imports, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 20.73 million barrels (3.26 million tonnes) in the week ended Feb. 16, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

The decline came despite an uptick in weekly net imports, which rose by 27% to 645,000 tonnes in the same week.

However, weekly net imports averaged lower on a month-on-month basis, at 577,000 tonnes a week in February versus 611,000 tonnes a week in January.

Singapore's top net fuel oil import volumes hailed from Malaysia at 348,000 tonnes, followed by Algeria at 108,000 tonnes and South Korea at 100,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, top destinations for Singapore's fuel oil net exports were China at 65,000 tonnes, Japan at 29,000 tonnes and New Zealand at 21,000 tonnes.

Total fuel oil supplies to Asia, most of which end up in key trading hub Singapore, are estimated at above 5.5 million tonnes in February, based on latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research this week.

This compares higher with 4.5 to 5.5 million tonnes in January, reflecting an amply supplied market that is led by a continued influx of Russian supplies despite the recent price cap.

Singapore's onshore fuel stocks did not show large spikes despite the influx of Russian flows, as most of the flows were stored in floating storages offshore the trading hub, said Refinitv Oil Research.

Feb 15, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

108,208

108,208

AUSTRALIA

7,598

-7,598

BANGLADESH

15,063

-15,063

BELGIUM

1

1

BRAZIL

92,933

92,933

CHINA

65,001

-65,001

INDIA

11,982

72

11,910

INDONESIA

29,169

8

29,161

JAPAN

29,381

-29,381

KOREA

100,382

100,382

MALAYSIA

381,655

33,742

347,913

NEPAL

312

-312

NETHERLANDS

NEW ZEALAND

20,698

-20,698

SAUDI ARABIA

36,064

36,064

SOUTH SUDAN

8,463

8,463

TAIWAN

47,757

47,757

THAILAND

TOTAL

816,613

171,876

644,738

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

