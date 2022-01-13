Singapore fuel oil stocks extend gains to hit 7-week high

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories rose 6% in the week to Jan. 12, climbing further away from multi-month lows at the end of 2021 despite a dip in weekly net import volumes, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks rose by 1.29 million barrels, or about 202,000 tonnes, to a seven-week high of 22.34 million barrels, or 3.32 million tonnes, in the week to Wednesday, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

The increase helped lift residual fuel inventories further away from a three-month low of 19.56 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29. STKRS-SIN

The weekly inventories, however, were steady from year-ago levels and slightly below the 2021 weekly average of 22.48 million barrels.

Singapore fuel oil net imports were at a two-week low of 786,000 tonnes in the week to Wednesday, down 19% from the previous week but above the 2021 weekly average of 660,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

The largest net imports were from the floating storage hub of Malaysia at 310,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 206,000 tonnes and 67,000 tonnes each from Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were Japan at 58,000 tonnes, followed by New Caledonia at 41,000 tonnes and Papua New Guinea at 20,000 tonnes.

Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, are expected between 4 million tonnes and 4.5 million tonnes in January, compared with the previous month's 4.4 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

"The lower arrivals are mainly due to lesser inflows from the Middle East so far, with the downside limited by higher West Arb arrivals," said Refinitiv analysts, adding that regional intra-Asia supply was also weak as north Asian exporters withheld supplies for domestic usage due to robust utility demand.

Jan 12, fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

27,348

27,348

BANGLADESH

19,027

-19,027

BRAZIL

206,183

206,183

CHINA

43,478

43,478

COLOMBIA

39,874

39,874

HONG KONG

1

-1

INDONESIA

29,116

29,116

ITALY

46,874

46,874

JAPAN

31,028

88,775

-57,747

KOREA, REP OF

23,480

39,968

-16,488

MALAYSIA

379,122

69,577

309,546

NEW CALEDONIA

40,950

-40,950

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

20,014

-20,014

PHILIPPINES

16,452

-16,452

RUSSIA

29,977

29,977

SAUDI ARABIA

47,904

47,904

THAILAND

67,009

67,009

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

67,143

67,143

UNITED STATES

28,289

28,289

VIETNAM

13,736

13,736

TOTAL

1,080,561

294,763

785,798

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

