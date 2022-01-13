Singapore fuel oil stocks extend gains to hit 7-week high
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories rose 6% in the week to Jan. 12, climbing further away from multi-month lows at the end of 2021 despite a dip in weekly net import volumes, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks rose by 1.29 million barrels, or about 202,000 tonnes, to a seven-week high of 22.34 million barrels, or 3.32 million tonnes, in the week to Wednesday, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
The increase helped lift residual fuel inventories further away from a three-month low of 19.56 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29. STKRS-SIN
The weekly inventories, however, were steady from year-ago levels and slightly below the 2021 weekly average of 22.48 million barrels.
Singapore fuel oil net imports were at a two-week low of 786,000 tonnes in the week to Wednesday, down 19% from the previous week but above the 2021 weekly average of 660,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.
The largest net imports were from the floating storage hub of Malaysia at 310,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 206,000 tonnes and 67,000 tonnes each from Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were Japan at 58,000 tonnes, followed by New Caledonia at 41,000 tonnes and Papua New Guinea at 20,000 tonnes.
Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, are expected between 4 million tonnes and 4.5 million tonnes in January, compared with the previous month's 4.4 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.
"The lower arrivals are mainly due to lesser inflows from the Middle East so far, with the downside limited by higher West Arb arrivals," said Refinitiv analysts, adding that regional intra-Asia supply was also weak as north Asian exporters withheld supplies for domestic usage due to robust utility demand.
Jan 12, fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
27,348
27,348
BANGLADESH
19,027
-19,027
BRAZIL
206,183
206,183
CHINA
43,478
43,478
COLOMBIA
39,874
39,874
HONG KONG
1
-1
INDONESIA
29,116
29,116
ITALY
46,874
46,874
JAPAN
31,028
88,775
-57,747
KOREA, REP OF
23,480
39,968
-16,488
MALAYSIA
379,122
69,577
309,546
NEW CALEDONIA
40,950
-40,950
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
20,014
-20,014
PHILIPPINES
16,452
-16,452
RUSSIA
29,977
29,977
SAUDI ARABIA
47,904
47,904
THAILAND
67,009
67,009
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
67,143
67,143
UNITED STATES
28,289
28,289
VIETNAM
13,736
13,736
TOTAL
1,080,561
294,763
785,798
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
