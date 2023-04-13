Singapore fuel oil stocks ease; net imports down for third week

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore eased after striking more than a year's high last week, with net imports sliding for a third consecutive week, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 23.52 million barrels (3.70 million tonnes) in the week to April 12, dipping 1% from the previous week, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1
However, supplies are still high compared with the start of the year when weekly inventories were about 21 million barrels.
Weekly net fuel oil imports fell in the week as a jump in exports out of Singapore countered a mild decline in imports. Net fuel oil imports slipped 31% to 303,000 tonnes, the data showed.
China was the top destination for Singapore's net fuel oil exports at 86,000 tonnes, followed by South Korea at 66,000 tonnes and Bangladesh at 45,000 tonnes.
Demand for fuel oil to be used as feedstocks remained steady from China in place of relatively more expensive crude barrels, while Bangladesh continued to import amid expectations of higher demand for power generation in summer.
Meanwhile, most of Singapore's fuel oil net imports were from Malaysia at 148,000 tonnes, followed by India at 110,000 tonnes and Russia at 89,000 tonnes.
Total fuel oil supplies to wider Asia were pegged at 5.33 million tonnes for April, higher from March, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week. These flows continued to be dominated by Russian fuel oil, which accounted for more than 60% of total arrivals, according to Refinitiv.
Apr 12, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
45,216
-45,216
BRAZIL
30,410
30,410
CHINA
85,844
-85,844
FRANCE
11,202
11,202
HONG KONG
44,999
-44,999
INDIA
109,964
109,964
INDONESIA
27,528
19,003
8,526
IRAQ
35,011
35,011
KOREA
14,440
80,534
-66,094
MALAYSIA
276,284
128,655
147,629
MALTA
46,207
46,207
NETHERLANDS
2,747
2,747
RUSSIA
88,543
88,543
SAUDI ARABIA
84,097
84,097
SEYCHELLES
7,999
-7,999
SRI LANKA
12,012
-12,012
TAIWAN
4,852
-4,852
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
9,199
9,199
VIETNAM
10,300
13,680
-3,381
TOTAL
745,930
442,794
303,136
